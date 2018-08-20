HL Financial Services LLC Invests $365,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)

HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after acquiring an additional 376,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 773,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 560,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 537,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 430,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114,657 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.