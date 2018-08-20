Hiscox Ltd (HSX) Receives GBX 1,418.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,418.25 ($18.09).

HSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.90) price target (up previously from GBX 910 ($11.61)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,450 ($18.50) to GBX 1,500 ($19.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Richard Watson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.21), for a total value of £1,310,220 ($1,671,412.17). Also, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,830.72 ($29,124.53).

Shares of HSX traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,662 ($21.20). 150,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

