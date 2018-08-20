Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

HLT stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.