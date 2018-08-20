HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,992 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 21,068,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,927,294,000 after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,832,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,718,408,000 after acquiring an additional 162,775 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,738,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,139,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $258,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics stock opened at $193.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

