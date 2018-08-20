HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in RPM International Inc. (RPM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,496 shares during the quarter. RPM International makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 452,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 269,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $258,040.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,318.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Ballbach purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $503,172.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,172. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). RPM International had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

