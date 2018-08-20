HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $867,000 Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 45.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $726,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of HELE opened at $115.50 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

