Herman Miller (MLHR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $83,288.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 53,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,044,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 1,965.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 183.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

