Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings. Herman Miller posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herman Miller.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $41.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $83,288.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy J. Hocking sold 1,789 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $68,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,047 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,174,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,724,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 203,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 63.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 182,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herman Miller (MLHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.