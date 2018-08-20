Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Holdings Lifted by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,100 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for about 0.9% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,645,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 169.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after buying an additional 437,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 402.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 233,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $503,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 522,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,241,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeff Dunn sold 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $1,020,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,619,076 shares of company stock valued at $557,924,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 140.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

