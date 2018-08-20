Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €117.58 ($133.62).

HEN3 stock opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a one year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a one year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

