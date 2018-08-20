Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of HR opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $78,264.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

