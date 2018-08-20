Head-To-Head Review: Teekay Tankers (TNK) versus Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

Teekay Tankers (NASDAQ: GOGL) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers -13.20% -7.43% -3.43% Golden Ocean Group 6.10% 2.24% 1.13%

30.2% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Teekay Tankers has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teekay Tankers and Golden Ocean Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 1 2 3 0 2.33 Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Golden Ocean Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Golden Ocean Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $431.18 million 0.60 -$58.02 million ($0.11) -8.82 Golden Ocean Group $460.02 million 2.83 -$2.34 million ($0.02) -450.50

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay Tankers. Golden Ocean Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Teekay Tankers pays out -54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golden Ocean Group pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Teekay Tankers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 52 owned conventional tankers, 4 conventional tankers related to capital leases, 1 in-chartered vessel, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 6 ship-to-ship support vessels. The company's vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 68 dry bulk vessels, as well as had 10 chartered-in vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

