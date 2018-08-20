Head-To-Head Review: Natus Medical (BABY) & SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (SONVY)

Natus Medical (OTCMKTS: SONVY) and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $500.97 million 2.43 -$20.29 million $1.45 25.14 SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR $2.43 billion 4.87 $354.51 million N/A N/A

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Natus Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natus Medical and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Natus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Natus Medical is more favorable than SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Natus Medical does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -4.16% 11.18% 6.77% SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natus Medical beats SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); and essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name. Sonova Holding offers its products through a sales and distribution network, which comprise approximately 50 Sonova-owned wholesale companies and 100 independent distributors; and AudioNova retail network of approximately 3,300 locations in 12 markets. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

