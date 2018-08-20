Head-To-Head Review: Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) & Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE: TV) and Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Gray Television Inc. Class A alerts:

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa SAB has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Grupo Televisa SAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.53 $261.95 million N/A N/A Grupo Televisa SAB $5.00 billion 2.09 $239.79 million $0.41 44.34

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Televisa SAB.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Grupo Televisa SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35% Grupo Televisa SAB 6.72% 6.95% 2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Grupo Televisa SAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Televisa SAB 1 2 5 0 2.50

Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gray Television, Inc. Class A

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.