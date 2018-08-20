Head to Head Contrast: Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) & Validus (VR)

Selective Insurance Group (NYSE: VR) and Validus (NYSE:VR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validus has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Validus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.10% 10.69% 2.34% Validus -5.06% -2.69% -0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Validus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Validus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Validus pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Validus pays out -142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Validus has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Validus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Validus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.47 billion 1.51 $168.82 million $3.11 20.43 Validus $2.80 billion 1.93 -$47.62 million ($1.07) -63.54

Selective Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Validus. Validus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Selective Insurance Group and Validus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 4 0 0 1.80 Validus 0 5 1 0 2.17

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Validus has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.62%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Validus.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Validus on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Validus

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines. The Insurance segment underwrites property, accident and health, agriculture, aviation, contingency, marine, and political lines insurance products; bankers blanket bond, commercial crime, computer crime, cyber- crime, professional indemnity, and directors' and officers' insurance products for various financial institutions and other companies; and commercial and institutional risks comprising general, professional, and product liability, as well as miscellaneous malpractice insurance products. This segment also underwrites marine and energy liability, and political risk insurance products, as well as insurance products for repair, maintenance, and upkeep of aircrafts and premises for small companies. The Asset Management segment manages capital for third parties through insurance-linked securities, and other property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance investments. Validus Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

