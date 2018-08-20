Head-To-Head Contrast: Mattersight (MATR) and Verint Systems (VRNT)

Mattersight (NASDAQ: VRNT) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mattersight alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mattersight and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattersight 0 3 0 0 2.00 Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mattersight currently has a consensus target price of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $48.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Mattersight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mattersight is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Mattersight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Mattersight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mattersight and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattersight $46.51 million 1.91 -$16.32 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.68 -$6.62 million $1.77 26.86

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mattersight.

Profitability

This table compares Mattersight and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattersight -22.26% N/A -29.58% Verint Systems 0.94% 10.69% 4.66%

Risk and Volatility

Mattersight has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Mattersight on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mattersight

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries. The company was formerly known as eLoyalty Corporation and changed its name to Mattersight Corporation in May 2011. Mattersight Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mattersight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattersight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.