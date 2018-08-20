Head to Head Contrast: Inspired Entertainment (INSE) versus Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY)

Inspired Entertainment (OTCMKTS: DSNY) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $122.54 million 1.24 -$49.11 million ($2.68) -2.63 Destiny Media Technologies $3.44 million 1.92 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspired Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspired Entertainment and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -16.34% N/A -10.50% Destiny Media Technologies 15.96% 26.90% 22.77%

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Inspired Entertainment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The Virtual Sports segment offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. It operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 venues and approximately 100 Websites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

