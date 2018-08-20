HD Supply (HDS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media stories about HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HD Supply earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2110798907444 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

HD Supply stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,003,400.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,503,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $65,189,533.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

