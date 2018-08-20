Havven (HAV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $354,065.00

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Havven has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $354,065.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Qryptos and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00278233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00153110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011317 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034780 BTC.

Havven Token Profile

Havven was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,309,418 tokens. The official website for Havven is havven.io . The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Tidex and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

