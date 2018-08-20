Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) a €16.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €19.30 ($21.93) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.34 ($24.25).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €17.86 ($20.30) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12-month low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

