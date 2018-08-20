Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) a €16.50 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €19.30 ($21.93) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.34 ($24.25).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €17.86 ($20.30) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12-month low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of €28.44 ($32.32).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply