Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,059 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28,358.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 155,971 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 234.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.13, for a total value of $65,426.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total value of $6,123,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,119,714.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,450 shares of company stock worth $6,269,496 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $318.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $186.09 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

