Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 9,491 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $79.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

