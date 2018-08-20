Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VeriFone Systems were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 33,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 66,318 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAY opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. VeriFone Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $438.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.46 million. VeriFone Systems had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. sell-side analysts expect that VeriFone Systems Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriFone Systems Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It offers countertop solutions that accept payment options, including contactless, NFC, mobile wallets, and EMV; PIN pads that support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and multilane consumer facing commerce devices.

