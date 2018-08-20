Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 70,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 412,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLT opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.15. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.39%. equities research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 3,506 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $267,718.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $420,985. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

