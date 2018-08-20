Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Hansberger Growth Investors LP lowered its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. GRIFOLS S A/S accounts for about 2.0% of Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 38,886.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,001,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,464,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,582,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,240 shares in the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 43.5% in the first quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 2,462,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,214,000 after acquiring an additional 746,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,495,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,649,000 after acquiring an additional 527,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.19. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.