Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $124.68 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $124,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,090,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,478,038,000 after acquiring an additional 655,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,026,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,545,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,728,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,432,000 after acquiring an additional 275,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,482,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,282,000 after buying an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $603,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,422,690. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

