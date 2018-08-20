Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 229,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.47 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.