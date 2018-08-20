GTT Communications (GTT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GTT Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.4610844950745 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.99. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on GTT Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

In related news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $352,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 429,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,640,893.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 426,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $14,399,842.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 626,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,636,131 and have sold 31,417 shares valued at $1,480,341. Insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.