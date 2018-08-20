Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.88

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 56231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $804.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $196.42 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.98%. analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 386,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 683,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,243,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 214,500 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

