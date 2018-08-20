Greenspace Brands (JTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.40 million. Greenspace Brands had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

JTR opened at C$0.90 on Monday. Greenspace Brands has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.60.

In other news, insider Gregory Guyatt acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,800.00. Insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $89,730 in the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greenspace Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

About Greenspace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, sour cream, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow Dairy brand; pet foods for cats and dogs under the Holistic Choice brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; macaroni and cheese products, and fruit based, nut free bars for kids under the Nudge brand; snacks under the Central Roast brand; organic juices under the Kiju brand; and organic baby and children's food products under the Love Child Organics brand.

