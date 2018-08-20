Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,238 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.