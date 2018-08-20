Greenleaf Trust Takes $249,000 Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

In other news, Director H James Dallas acquired 9,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,840.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.