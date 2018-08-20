Greenleaf Trust Invests $232,000 in VF Corp (VFC) Stock

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 103,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 3,289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of VF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $91.63 on Monday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VF from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,441 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

