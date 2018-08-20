Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $203.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $195.89 and a one year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cann cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.34.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

