Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Position Decreased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,712,000.

NYSE:GBX opened at $57.65 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $104,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,819.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,499 shares of company stock valued at $961,516. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

