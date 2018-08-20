Green Plains (GPRE) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10

News articles about Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Plains earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.3946544537736 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $737.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.28. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $986.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Green Plains’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

