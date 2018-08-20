Grand City Properties (GYC) PT Set at €25.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €31.17 ($35.42) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.09 ($27.38).

FRA:GYC opened at €23.18 ($26.34) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

