Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $43,827,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,898,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,999.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,002,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 291,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $113.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $114.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $271,033.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

