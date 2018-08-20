Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,495 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,335,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,763 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 176,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.