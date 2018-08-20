Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 717,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 260,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $3,331,432.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,388.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $1,003,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 889,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,065 shares of company stock worth $4,401,743. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.97.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.