Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 425,492 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 425,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 216,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 341,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 856,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.26 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

