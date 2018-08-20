Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€34.50” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($39.20) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($41.93) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. equinet set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.24 ($42.32).

SHL stock opened at €37.85 ($43.01) on Friday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

