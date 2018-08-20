Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,533.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $16.88 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

