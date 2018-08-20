Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $468,760.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00291847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152536 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

