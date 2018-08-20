Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $709,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,481,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,212,149.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,381 shares of company stock worth $2,767,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $118.67 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $92.90 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

