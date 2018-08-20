Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.