Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $419,000 in Owens Corning (OC) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,089.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,378,000 after buying an additional 5,478,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $83,947,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 44.2% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,474,000 after buying an additional 1,293,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,795,000 after buying an additional 947,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 322.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after buying an additional 720,954 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC opened at $58.28 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

