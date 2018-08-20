Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,828,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Markel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 550,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,103,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 115,809.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 224,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 224,670 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 184,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,555,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,790,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.74, for a total transaction of $216,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,904,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,203.38 on Monday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $995.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,226.95. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

