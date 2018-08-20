Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

