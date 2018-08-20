Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,535 Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

